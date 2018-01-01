Parabol’s Meetings slay rambling status check-ins with its facilitated process. Point your team at the meeting link and collaboratively review progress, clear roadblocks, and prioritize toward shared goals in a personable, rapid-fire, 30-minute status check-in. It’s live and multi-player; perfect for remote team members.
Focus team priorities and move forward, together. Your Team Dashboard makes task accountability and priority clear.
Stuck waiting on somebody? Signal where you’re blocked and get help. Parabol is designed for people who belong to multiple teams. See everything you’re accountable for on your Personal Dashboard.
Keep stakeholders informed, automatically. Parabol emails your whole team a Summary of each Meeting, which can easily be shared with others who want—or need—to stay in the loop.
"Since we started using Parabol, we've had a much easier time tracking to our objectives and holding each other accountable. And frankly, our meetings have been a lot more enjoyable."Adam Pisoni, Founder & CEO, Abl Schools
"Before Parabol, The Pudding team was working in Google Docs, Trello, and Slack to prioritize our tasks – total chaos. Now we're running meetings in one place, a home for all our projects."Matt Daniels, The Pudding Founder & Editor
"Parabol has transformed our organization. It was the change of scenery we needed, to show that things were going to be different."Megan Sheridan, iMatter Program Mentor
"Parabol fundamentally transformed our business. I can’t imagine how we ever functioned without it. We’re never going back!"Mike Arauz, Co-Founder, August Public